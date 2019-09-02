Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Amendments in Motor Vehicle Act will not apply in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided not to implement the penalties under the new Motor Vehicle Act which came into force from September 1.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that his government will first study the new rules in the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act and then take a decision.

He said he does not agree with the enhanced penalties imposed for violations of traffic rules.

Nath tweeted, "notification has not been issued in MP, so it will not apply here. We will first study the new provisions, which will be deliberated upon. We will also study how our neighbouring states are reacting to this."

The Ministry of Road Transport last week notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment Act) 2019 that is applicable from September 1.

The new amendments have increased several penalties for violations of traffic rules. For example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol has been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000. Similarly, a person driving a two-wheeler without a helmet will be liable to a fine of Rs 5000.

