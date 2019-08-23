NO ENTRY! These vehicles will not be allowed to enter South Delhi from today

Please note! Certain vehicles will not be permitted to enter South Delhi today on. Commercial vehicles without RFID tags will not be let in as the deadline for pre-registration of RFID tags and recharge of tags has been decided for August 23, by both Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

NO ENTRY IN SOUTH DELHI

Those commercial vehicles which do not have the RFID tag will have to shell out twice the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) along with the municipal toll tax. The fines will gradually increase four and six times for the corresponding second and third week after the set deadline.

Earlier the transporters and transporters union had requested SDMC Mayor, Chairman Committee and EPCA for extension of deadlines for entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi with RFID tags/sufficient recharge amount.

Keeping in view this decision, the SDMC has exhorted the commercial vehicle owners/transporters to visit the permanent point of sale (POS) installed at 13 entry points/RFID toll plaza for pre-registration for RFID tags and recharge of tags.

"SDMC has also set up six POS in Haryana and U.P. before Delhi entry points -- Tikri Main-Haryana; Indian Oil Petrol Pump- GT Karnal Road, Sonepat; Anand Industrial Estate-Ghaziabad; Heritage Village Resort-Maneswar; NH 24 Bridge-Ghaziabad; NHAI & MCD Toll Tax-Badarpur Haryana Border," a senior official in SDMC said.

So far, more than 1.35 lakh RFID tags have been sold. With the help of RFID tags, the toll is automatically deducted from the linked e-wallets. This system has been put in place in order to reduce congestion across the various entry points of Delhi. This will in turn help in the reduction of pollution.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation is the nodal agency which is currently executing this project. The Delhi Transport Department has been directed by the EPCA chairman to deploy mobile teams on the border ahead of the deadline to ensure maximum pre-registration.

(With IANS inputs)