BEWARE! Violating traffic rules will now attract 10 times more penalty, check how will it cost you

Traffic Rules: ALERT! Don't violate motor rules or pay 10 times more from today; all you need to know

Be prepared to shell out a hefty amount if you flout traffic rules in India now on. Today onwards, new traffic rules have kicked in the country, for which you may have to pay 10 times more fine.

The provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 aim to make driving on the road safer. As many as 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 will come into effect from September 1, 2019, i.e. today.

Under the new traffic law, the Centre has brought several strict provisions, including an increase of fine up to 10 times. In fact, there's also a provision under which you can be sentenced jail term.

Here are 5 rules that have now become stringent:

1. Aadhaar Card has been made mandatory for Driving License ​​and vehicle registration

2. Minimum penalty for driving without DL has also been increased to Rs 5000 from Rs 500.

3. The Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 increases penalties on several offences.

4. All fines under this act are subject to a 10 per cent increase every year. This is purely based on the Central Government.

5. The government will develop a scheme for FREE treatment of victims of road accidents during 'golden hour'.

Complete list of penalties under Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 with effect from September 1, 2019

Penalty Old Amount New Amount Penalty for offenses where no penalty is specifically provided Rs 100 for first offense and Rs 300 for second/subequent offense Rs 500 for first time offense, Rs 1,500 for subsequent offense Violation of road regulations - Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 Traveling without Ticket Rs 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of Authority and refusal to share information Rs 500 Rs 2,000 Unauthorised use of vehicles without license Rs 1,000 Rs 5,000 Driving without license Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Driving despite disqualification Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Over-speeding Rs 400 Rs 1000 - Rs 2000 for light motor vehicle, Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,000 for medium passenger or goods vehicles and impounding of driving license for second/subsequent offence. Dangerous Driving - Imprisonment of 6 months to 1 year and/or fine of Rs. 1000- Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Drunken Driving - Imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs. 15000 for second offence. Driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive for Rs 200 for first offense, Rs 500 for second/subsequent offense First offence - Rs. 1000 and second/subsequent offence - Rs.2000 Offences relating to accident - Imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1 year and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Racing and speeding - Imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine up to Rs. 500 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1month and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Driving uninsured vehicle fine of Rs. 1000 and/or punishment up to 3 months Rs. 2000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the first offence and fine of Rs. 4000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the second offence. Taking vehicle without lawful authority and seizing motor vehicle by force Rs 500 Rs. 5000 Causing obstruction to free flow of traffic Rs 50 Rs. 500

