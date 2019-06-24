Image Source : PTI Good news for Delhiites! Monsoon to hit national capital this weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday dismissed reports of delayed arrival of monsoon in the national capital, claiming that Delhi could see the weather change around June 29.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr K Sathi Devi, a senior IMD official, said weather would improve as monsoon advances further north and onto India's western coast.

"We are expecting monsoon to enter central and northern parts of Arabian Sea. By the time monsoon will even cover parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and enter into southernmost parts of Gujarat and some more portions of Madhya Pradesh and UP," she said.

Sathi added, "The normal date of monsoon onset's progress over Delhi is yet to come. It is likely around June 29. There is a cyclonic circulation lying very close to Delhi so there is a good chance of rainfall and thunderstorm development."

IMD also issued a statement which said that the southwest monsoon has advanced further east. Parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawad, Vidarbha will see the weather change any time now.