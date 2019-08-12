Massive fire engulfs Navy ship in Visakhapatnam, 29 crew members jump into water | WATCH

Massive fire engulfs offshore support vessel in Visakhapatnam, 29 crew members jump into water | WATCH

A massive fire engulfed an offshore support vessel in Visakhapatnam on Monday, following which 29 crew members had to jump into a river to save their lives.

The incident took place at 11:30 am today when the blaze broke out in Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar. Reportedly, there was a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar, following which thick smoke emanated from the vessel.

The Indian Coast Guard immediately swung into action and rescued 28 crew members, while one was still untraceable.

Exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ICGS Rani Rashmoni, which was in the area, was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation.