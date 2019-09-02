Image Source : FILE Land Rover mows down 2 teenagers in Gurugram

Two teenage street vendors were mowed down by a high-speed Land Rover car in Haryana's Gurgaon, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Golf Course Extension Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday, when the boys (aged between 14-16) were returning home with their golgappa cart.

The Land Rover coming at a high speed from the opposite direction hit their cart and went ahead crushing them. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the divider and eventually turned turtle. The boys died on the spot.

The driver left the car, a brand new one which did not even have a number plate, and fled from the spot.

The police has seized the car and probe is on to identify and nab the errant driver.

