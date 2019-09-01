Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Two charred to death, four injured as trucks catch fire

Two persons were charred to death and four others injured when three trucks caught fire following a collision in the Fatehpur Sadar area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Mardatu village on the Fatehpur-Salasar state highway Saturday night, they said.

A truck carrying cement bags collided with two other trucks while overtaking them. Due to the severe impact, all the three trucks caught fire, resulting in death of two persons and injuries to four others, Station House Officer, Fatehpur police station, Alok Kumar Punia said.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh Jat and Kuldeep Jat, 32, he said, adding the injured were admitted to a hospital in Fatehpur.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, Punia said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the truck with cement, who fled the spot, he said.

The fire was doused after four hours of efforts by fire department teams which reached the spot from Sikar, Fatehpur and Lakshmangarh, police said.

ALSO READ: Two critically injured in blast at firecracker unit in Bengal

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in Telangana Express, passengers safe

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at timber yard in Byculla