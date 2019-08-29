Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
Fire breaks out in Telangana Express, passengers safe

Fire broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been isolated, said Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar.  

New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 10:03 IST
A fire broke out in two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at Asaoti station in Haryana on Thursday, Northern Railway officials said.

All passengers are safe.

"Train number 12723 Hyderabad Ndls Telangana Express was stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh at 7:43 am due to heavy smoke and flames from wheels of the ninth coach from the rear end. The up and down movement has now been stopped in the affected section," Kumar added.

