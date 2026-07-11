Super-sub Mikel Merino scores late as Spain beat Belgium 2-1 for semis spot, who will they play next?

Los Angeles:

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after substitute Mikel Merino struck late to secure a 2-1 victory over Belgium in a hard-fought quarter-final in the early hours of Saturday. The win set up a last-four meeting with France in Dallas.

Notably, Merino settled the contest in the closing minutes after Belgium had battled back from a goal down to level the match before halftime. The midfielder reacted quickest after Senne Lammens spilled Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort, smashing home the rebound to end Belgium's resistance.

Spain had earlier taken the lead in the 30th minute through Fabian Ruiz, whose inclusion in the starting XI ahead of Pedri proved decisive. Dani Olmo's effort from Pedro Porro's cut-back was pushed away by Thibaut Courtois, but Ruiz followed up to fire the rebound into the roof of the net.

Belgium restored parity 11 minutes later when Timothy Castagne delivered an inviting cross from the right and Charles De Ketelaere rose above Cubarsi to head past Unai Simon. The goal ended Spain's run of more than 10 hours without conceding at the tournament.

Spain dominate second half

After which, Luis de la Fuente's side dominated possession for long spells and repeatedly tested the Belgian defence. Lamine Yamal remained a constant threat, while Courtois produced important saves to deny Mikel Oyarzabal and the Spain attack as Belgium absorbed sustained pressure.

However, Belgium suffered a massive setback in the 72nd minute when Courtois was forced off with a thigh injury. They were forced to make a change as Manchester United keeper Lammens was immediately called into action and made several interventions before his late error allowed Merino to score the winner.

Halfway through the second half, Spain introduced Pedri, Ferran Torres and later Merino from the bench as De la Fuente sought fresh attacking impetus. Belgium coach Rudi Garcia responded by sending on Romelu Lukaku, Axel Witsel and Alexis Saelemaekers in search of a decisive breakthrough, but the changes failed to prevent elimination.

Belgium had their chances as came close to forcing extra time during seven minutes of added time when Unai Simon misjudged a run off his line, but Saelemaekers was unable to find a teammate with the goal unguarded and Spain cleared the danger. With that, Belgium’s campaign ended and it needs to be seen if it was the final outing for Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in the Red Devils shirt.

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