Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at timber yard in Byculla, no casualties

Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out at timber yard in Byculla

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, at a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai's Byculla, a senior fire brigade official said.

The incident took place at around 2.25 am, eight fire tenders along with fire brigade jawans were rushed to the spot, said the official.

The fire fighting and rescue operations are still on and so far there are no casualties or injuries reported, he said.

Mumbai: A fire has broken out in a timberyard at Santa Sawta Marg in Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in Byculla. 8 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Ahb5yAO2fF — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

The police personnel and authorities have reached the spot, he further added.

Mumbai fire brigade department chief P S Rahangdale said the fire is confined to the ground floor of the structure where timber of different types have been stocked in an area of about 100 x 200 feet.

Last month, a massive fire broke out inside the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) exchange building in suburban Bandra with nearly 100 people being rescued from the terrace of the building, an effort which lasted several hours.

(With Inputs from PTI)

