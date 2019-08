Image Source : FILE Not the actual image

A popcorn making factory in Delhi's Bawana is on fire. Ten fire tenders are present at the spot.

Fire Brigade officials said that no casualty has been reported so far.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 2 pm after which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control by 5.30 pm, the fire officer said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

