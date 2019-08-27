Important documents burnt as fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan in Delhi

Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
According to a senior fire official, the fire broke out on the second floor at the office of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 21:29 IST
Important documents were destroyed after a fire broke out at the Vikas Bhawan in Delhi Tuesday. According to the fire officials, no casualties were reported in the blaze at Vikas Bhawan, which houses several Delhi government departments. 

"We received a call around 6 p.m. about the fire after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There were around 25 people present in the office who were evacuated safely," the fire official added.

During the investigation, it came to light that the fire initiated from an air conditioner, the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control at 7 p.m.

Video: Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan

