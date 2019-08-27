Gujarat: 7 newborns shifted after fire in Rajpipla hospital ward

Seven newborn babies were rescued on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a ward in
Rajpipla civil hospital in Gujarat's Narmada district, about
90 kilometres from here, an official said.
The fire started in the Special Newborn Care Unit
(SNCU) of the hospital in the morning, its civil surgeon Dr
Jyoti Gupta said.
"A nurse noticed the fire in the SNCU, adjoining the
labour room, and staff immediately shifted the seven babies to
another ward.
Equipment in the SNCU, which is for care of
newborns with ailments, has been damaged but there are no
injuries to anyone," she said.
Firefighters from Rajpipla civic body doused it soon
after, Dr Gupta said, adding that prima facie it seems the
fire was the result of a short circuit
