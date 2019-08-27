Image Source : REPRESENTATION [ ANI ] Gujarat: 7 newborns shifted after fire in Rajpipla hospital ward

Seven newborn babies were rescued on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a ward in

Rajpipla civil hospital in Gujarat's Narmada district, about

90 kilometres from here, an official said.

The fire started in the Special Newborn Care Unit

(SNCU) of the hospital in the morning, its civil surgeon Dr

Jyoti Gupta said.

"A nurse noticed the fire in the SNCU, adjoining the

labour room, and staff immediately shifted the seven babies to

another ward.

Equipment in the SNCU, which is for care of

newborns with ailments, has been damaged but there are no

injuries to anyone," she said.

Firefighters from Rajpipla civic body doused it soon

after, Dr Gupta said, adding that prima facie it seems the

fire was the result of a short circuit

