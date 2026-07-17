Powerful 7.3 magnitude jolts Mexico, tremors felt in Guatemala, El Salvador; tsunami warning issued

Mexico City:

Mexico was jolted on Friday by a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4, with the authorities issuing a tsunami warning along the southern coast. The quake also shook the neighbouring countries of Guatemala and El Salvador.

A tsunami warning has been issued after the quake struck off the coast of Puerto Madero, a major Pacific port and fishing town in Mexico. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a preliminary magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck 48 km southwest of nearby Aquiles Serdan.

No reports of casualties have come in so far. Videos on social media showed high-rise buildings shaking like leaves while people rushed out onto roads for safety.

No serious damage so far: Mexican government

Mexican authorities said there were no reports of major damage following the powerful earthquake.

Mexico's Secretary of the Navy, Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, said there were "no issues" across the country in the immediate aftermath of the quake.

"There is no serious damage. Regarding maritime conditions, water levels at some beaches are expected to rise by up to half a meter due to the earthquake. The public is advised to stay away from beaches for the time being," Morales Ángeles said after President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily morning press conference.

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz said the earthquake was felt "with moderate intensity" in the state capital and that "no significant damage" had been reported.

In neighbouring Guatemala, President Bernardo Arévalo said there were no reports of fatalities and that emergency response plans had been activated.

El Salvador's fire department also said no damage had been reported in the country so far.

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