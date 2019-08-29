Image Source : PTI Two critically injured in blast at firecracker unit in Bengal

Two persons were seriously injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The incident took place at the firecracker unit in the residence of one Santosh Mondal in Baruipur's Champahati Solgoalia area, he said.

"Two workers of the unit -- Dulal Naskar and Arindam Sardar -- were critically injured in the blast, impact of which blew away the asbestos roof and damaged walls of the house," the officer in Baruipur police station said.

They have been admitted to National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and their condition is stated to be serious.

We suspect the blast might have been triggered by sparks of a short circuit in the house falling on explosives stored there for making firecrackers, the officer said.

Police has launched an investigation into the incident, he said.

