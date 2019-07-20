TMC accuses BJP of politicising festivals after it plans Durga Puja in Kolkata

Image Source : PTI BJP to reach out to central ministers for Durga Puja inauguration

The Bharatiya Janata Party is making efforts to reach out to the people during festive season. Through the Durga Puja, the saffron party is making attempts to bring national leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and others to inaugurate Durga Pujas in Kolkata.

Commenting on the plan, BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “We are holding talks with some of the puja organisers to bring Amit Shah ji and other central ministers to inaugurate Durga pujas here. We have been asked by our central leadership to focus on Durga Puja to reach out to the people."

On condition of anonymity, a senior BJP leader said, “Since coming to power in 2011, the TMC has single-handedly enjoyed all the limelight when it comes to organise Durga Pujas. Mamata Banerjee is the most popular face, who inaugurates a large number of pujas. Besides, many senior TMC leaders are also associated with puja committees. We want central leaders to come here and inaugurate Durga Pujas to connect with people."

Earlier, the BJP has organised several rallies during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. The saffron party has also organised Ganesh Puja in limited areas.

The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have, however, stayed away from Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leaders commented on BJP's plans on Durga Puja and accused the saffron party of politicising the festival.

“We have been organising Durga Puja even before we came to power. We do not organise such pujas to connect with people. This has been our tradition. The BJP is doing this to politicise the festival. We do not believe in politicising any festival,” said senior TMC leader and state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

