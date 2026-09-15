AAP MLA allegedly slaps truck driver in Ludhiana, issues clarification after video goes viral

Ludhiana:

AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina allegedly slapped a truck driver in Punjab's Ludhiana following an altercation between the two. The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The driver's colleagues have demanded that police register an FIR in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the MLA has also given her version of events and presented her side of the matter.

Here's what happened

The incident involving the AAP MLA and a truck driver reportedly took place on Monday afternoon in the Daba Road area of Ludhiana.

According to reports, the MLA's vehicle was approaching from behind, and the driver was repeatedly sounding the hooter to signal an intent to overtake. However, the truck allegedly did not move ahead or give way.

The MLA subsequently stepped out of her vehicle and approached the truck along with her gunman. CCTV footage purportedly shows Chhina opening the truck's door and asking the driver to step down. A video of the incident has since gone viral, with claims that the MLA slapped the driver.

Upon learning of the incident, the driver's colleagues were outraged and demanded that the police register an FIR. Opposition leaders have also targeted the AAP government over the incident, alleging misuse of power and hooliganism.

MLA denies claim

After the incident gained traction, Chhina denied slapping the driver, saying she had only snatched the keys from his hand during the altercation. "This particular truck driver was driving rashly. He was stopped, and I asked him to hand over the keys of the vehicle. The Opposition has portrayed the incident in a bad light to defame me, claiming that I slapped the driver, whereas I had raised my arm to take the keys from him," she said.

The police investigation and any subsequent action are now being closely watched, while the video has become a major topic of discussion in Ludhiana. The incident comes at a politically sensitive time for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Punjab, with the next Assembly election due in 2027. The emergence of a video involving an AAP MLA could give the Opposition another issue to target the ruling party over, particularly amid allegations of arrogance and misuse of power.

Earlier, the AAP government had also faced criticism following an attack on a Sikh youth in Punjab, with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal levelling serious allegations against the party.

(Report: Tushar Bharti, Ludhiana)

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