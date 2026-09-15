SpiceJet Dubai flights delayed for over 24 hours, passengers protest at Delhi airport

New Delhi:

Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at Delhi airport after two Dubai-bound flights were rescheduled multiple times and faced prolonged delays since Monday, according to a source. Many passengers remained stuck at the airport as they waited for clarity on their departure schedules.

The affected flights are SG 5111 and SG 5105, which were scheduled to depart for Dubai on Monday morning and evening, respectively. However, both flights were rescheduled, leading to growing frustration among passengers at Delhi airport.

Passengers protest at Terminal 3

According to the source, around 200 passengers protested at various places inside Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi airport from late Monday evening. The passengers were seeking clarity after their flights were repeatedly rescheduled.

The airport authorities have taken up the matter with SpiceJet executives, according to the source. The prolonged disruption left several passengers waiting at the airport as they sought information about when the flights would finally depart.

The two affected flights, SG 5111 and SG 5105, were both scheduled to operate from Delhi to Dubai.

SpiceJet cites grounding of aircraft

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson on Tuesday deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and said alternate flights were being arranged.

"SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said it was making arrangements to accommodate passengers affected by the disruption.

"Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.

The airline did not provide further details on the specific aircraft that was grounded.

Two flights affected since Monday

SG 5111 was scheduled to depart for Dubai on Monday morning, while SG 5105 was scheduled for Monday evening. The departures were subsequently rescheduled, resulting in passengers remaining at the airport for extended periods.

The repeated changes to the departure schedules have caused considerable inconvenience to the affected travellers, with many continuing to wait for alternative arrangements from the airline.

The disruption has also prompted passengers to protest at different locations within Terminal 3. Airport officials have taken up the issue with SpiceJet executives as the airline works on arrangements for the affected passengers.

SpiceJet facing multiple headwinds

The flight disruption comes at a time when SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were closely watching the financials and operations of SpiceJet.

The latest disruption has added to the challenges for the airline as passengers of the two Delhi-Dubai flights await alternative travel arrangements.

For the affected passengers, the immediate concern remains the prolonged delay and uncertainty over their journey to Dubai. SpiceJet has said it is arranging alternate flights and making efforts to minimise the inconvenience caused.

(With inputs from PTI)

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