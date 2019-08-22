Indigo announces new domestic flights, tickets starting at Rs 2,059

Image Source : PTI Indigo announces new domestic flights

IndiGo has announced flights to its fifty-eighth domestic and seventy-seventh overall destination, Belgaum. The airline made the announcement in a press release. Indigo said that it will operate flights on Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,059. To avail the offer, customers can visit the official website -- goindigo.in and book the tickets.

Besides Bengaluru-Belgaum flight, the airline has also announced additional flights on the Bengaluru-Madurai route at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,299.

"Belgaum with its strong historical significance and nature tourism presents a huge potential for enhancing tourism and trade out of Karnataka," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

"These flights will strengthen point-to-point connectivity out of Bengaluru and enhance mobility within southern India," he added.

Expanding its international operations, IndiGo also announced that it will restart daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Singapore route from September 12.

The low-cost carrier will also add a second flight frequency on the Delhi-Doha route from September 16.

The airline had decided to discontinue Delhi-Doha route flights earlier, during 2014-15 due to stiff competition on the route from full-service carriers such as Jet Airways and Singapore Airlines.

Jet Airways shut down its operations on April 17 due to lack of funds.

Meanwhile, Vistara, a full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, started its international operations with flights on the Delhi-Singapore route from August 6.

