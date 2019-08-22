Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Indigo announces new domestic flights, tickets starting at Rs 2,059

Indigo announces new domestic flights, tickets starting at Rs 2,059

IndiGo has announced flights to its fifty-eight domestic and seventy-seventh overall destination, Belgaum. The airline made the announcement in the press release that the carrier will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,059. To avail the services, customers can visit the official website -- goindigo.in and book the tickets.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2019 20:55 IST
Indigo announces new domestic flights
Image Source : PTI

Indigo announces new domestic flights

IndiGo has announced flights to its fifty-eighth domestic and seventy-seventh overall destination, Belgaum. The airline made the announcement in a press release. Indigo said that it will operate flights on Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,059. To avail the offer, customers can visit the official website -- goindigo.in and book the tickets.

Besides Bengaluru-Belgaum flight, the airline has also announced additional flights on the Bengaluru-Madurai route at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,299.

"Belgaum with its strong historical significance and nature tourism presents a huge potential for enhancing tourism and trade out of Karnataka," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo. 

"These flights will strengthen point-to-point connectivity out of Bengaluru and enhance mobility within southern India," he added.

Expanding its international operations, IndiGo also announced that it will restart daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Singapore route from September 12. 

The low-cost carrier will also add a second flight frequency on the Delhi-Doha route from September 16.

The airline had decided to discontinue Delhi-Doha route flights earlier, during 2014-15 due to stiff competition on the route from full-service carriers such as Jet Airways and Singapore Airlines.

Jet Airways shut down its operations on April 17 due to lack of funds.

Meanwhile, Vistara, a full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, started its international operations with flights on the Delhi-Singapore route from August 6.

ALSO READ | IndiGo to restart daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Singapore route from September 12

ALSO READ | From Sep 5, SpiceJet, IndiGo to shift flight ops from T2 to T3 at Delhi airport

ALSO READ | IndiGo aborts take-off in Nagpur after 'serious error' in flight; Nitin Gadkari was onboard

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKashmiri apple growers, cricket bat makers face losses Next Story  