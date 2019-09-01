Image Source : FILE IMAGE Two killed after stray bulls hit their bike in Punjab

A 70-year-old man and his 8-year-old granddaughter were run over by a tractor-trolley here on Sunday after they fell off their bike when two stray bulls fighting with each other hit the vehicle, police said.

The incident took place when Dara Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Neuan village, was on his way home along with his three grandchildren on a bike after paying obeisance at a Gurdwara here, they said.

All the four fell on the road after the bulls, which were fighting in the middle of road, hit their bike, police said.

A tractor-trolley ran over them, leading to the death of Singh and Ramandeep Kaur, they said.

Granddaughter Parminder Kaur (10) and grandson Abhijit Singh suffered injuries and they were admitted to a local hospital, police said.

