Amritsar woman keeps drug addict daughter chained at home, MP assures help

More than 160 people have died due to drug overdose in Punjab in the last two-and-a-half-years.

A woman in Amritsar has kept her daughter chained at home to keep her from taking drugs.

According to reports, the woman had sought help from government de-addiction centres and other offices before resorting to tying her up inside the home.

To this end, Amritsar MP and Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla took cognisance of the matter and met the woman. He assured the family of medical help.

"It's an unfortunate incident. I've directed doctors to treat the affected girl at her home," he was quoting as saying by news agency ANI.

The woman told ANI: "I admitted my daughter to a government-run de-addiction centre thrice, but they used to release her in four to five days. How can a drug addict be cured in four-five days? I even implored doctors to admit my daughter till she was cured, but to no avail."

Punjab notably has just one de-addiction centre for women.

Earlier this year, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said his government was taking strong measures to curb drug abuse in the state.