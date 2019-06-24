Karnataka: Man found injured with wrist, throat slit in washroom of Vidhan Soudha

Representative image

A 44-year-old man was found with his wrist and throat slit in the bathroom of Karnataka's Vidhan Soudha on Monday. The man has been identified as Revanna Kumar from Chikkaballapur.

According to media reports, Kumar tried to commit suicide in a washroom in Vidhana Soudha on the third floor of the building. The man tried to slit his throat in a restroom next to Room no. 332 of Vidhana Soudha, say reports.

The police official rushed injured Kumar to a nearby hospital. Police said that probe is underway and they are trying to determine the reason behind the act. This incident has pointed out fingers on security arrangements at Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore.

