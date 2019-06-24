Jammu and Kashmir: Cop shoots self to death at police training center in Sunjwan area

Representative

A policeman of intelligence wing allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself to death on Monday. The incident took place at a training center in Sunjwan area where he shot himself with his service rifle around midnight.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Dev, Selection Grade Constable is a resident of R S Pura. He was on sentry duty at Police Training Centre in Sunjwan, in the outskirts of the city when he reportedly took his life.

Soon after the incident, Dev's colleagues rushed to his post after hearing a gunshot and found him dead in a pool of blood, with a bullet injury in the face, the official said.

The motive behind Dev's "extreme step" was not known yet, he said.

The body was sent to the Government Medical College for post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been started. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated.