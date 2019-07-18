3 Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad naxals killed in encounter with police

Representative Image

Three naxals of the banned Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) were killed in an encounter with the police in a forest in Lohardaga district on Thursday, a police officer said here.

The encounter took place in the Saheda Pat forest area, bordering Latehar district, Lohardaga Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said.

The bodies of the three ultras were recovered from the spot, he said.

"The police has also recovered two AK-47 from the spot," he said.

A search operation is continuing in the area, the SP said.

