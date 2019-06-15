Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals surrender in Sukma

The two were involved in murder, attacks on police and planting explosives to target security forces, Sinha said.

Raipur Published on: June 15, 2019 21:03 IST
 Two Naxals, one of whom carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Saturday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The duo, identified as Madkam Bheema (25) and Lekam Masa (30), both residents of Tongguda village in Sukma, turned themselves in at Chintalnar police station, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told PTI.

While Bheema was a "commander" of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural front outfit of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), Masa was a member of the CNM, he said, adding that Bheema had a reward of Rs 1 lakh against his name.

