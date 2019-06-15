Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals surrender in Sukma

Image Source : PTI Two Naxals surrender in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh (Representational Image)

Two Naxals, one of whom carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Saturday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The duo, identified as Madkam Bheema (25) and Lekam Masa (30), both residents of Tongguda village in Sukma, turned themselves in at Chintalnar police station, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told PTI.

While Bheema was a "commander" of the Chetna Natya Mandali, a cultural front outfit of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), Masa was a member of the CNM, he said, adding that Bheema had a reward of Rs 1 lakh against his name.

The two were involved in murder, attacks on police and planting explosives to target security forces, Sinha said.

