Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu & Kashmir : 2 in process of joining militant ranks kill shopkeeper, held

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly killing a shopkeeper in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, with the police claiming that the duo was in the process of joining militants and had acted on their behest.

A senior police official said that Auqib Hajam and Auqib Shalla were in the process of joining militant ranks and were tasked with killing some people suspected to be informers of security forces.

The duo arrested in connection with the killing of the shopkeeper, Sameer Ahmad, on 30 June. Their accomplice Uzair Amin, who had provided the pistol, joined militant ranks immediately after the killing of Ahangar, the officer said.

He said police managed to nab Hajam and Shalla after getting some vital leads during questioning of several suspects.

"The accused have revealed that several other persons were on the target of the militants. We have put these people on the alert so that they are not harmed," the officer said.

