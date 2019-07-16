Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
  2 dead, 50 trapped in rubble as Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri; human chain formed to rescue people

2 dead, 50 trapped in rubble as Kesarbai building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri; human chain formed to rescue people

Two people were killed as a four-storey building collapsed in Dongri area of Mumbai on Tuesday. Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident site as the rescue teams have reached the spot. As many as 50 people are feared trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.

New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2019 13:27 IST

Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE: At least two people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri area on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at 11:40 am. 

Nearly 50 people, including children, are still trapped under the debris of the 'Kesarbai' building, as rescue workers rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations are currently underway and one child has been rescued from under the debris. 

The collapsed building was located near Abdul Rehman Shah Dargah on Tandel Street in Dongri. Meanwhile, the rescue workers are finding it challenging to carry out the operations as the lanes in the area are narrow. 

The building was nearly 100 years old and was in a dilapidated state. The collapsed building was even declared unfit for residing. Many families were living in the building at the time of the accident.

According to the BMC, the building was constructed by MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority). The area comprises of many old buildings. 

The incident came to light after a call to the police was made by the locals, who informed about the collapsed building. 

Mumbai building collapse: TV Coverage

Mumbai building collapse: Eyewitness' account

