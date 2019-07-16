Punjab: Roof of cattle shelter collapses after heavy rainfall in Bathinda, 80 cows trapped

Image Source : INDIA TV Roof of cow shelter collapses in Bhatinda

The roof of a cow shelter collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Punjab's Bhatinda. The incident was reported early Tuesday. Nearly 80 cows were present inside the shelter at the time of the incident.

Rescue operations are currently underway and a call to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been made.

Any injuries or casualties into the incident have yet not been reported.

Widespread rains lashed most of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Monday, bringing down the maximum temperatures in the region up to five notches below the normal.

Ambala and Patiala received 127.5 mm and 89.2 mm rainfall respectively, the weather department said.

Ludhiana received 39.4 mm rainfall, followed by Chandigarh with 29.3 mm, Karnal 15 mm, Bhiwani 3 mm, Amritsar 2.8 mm and Hisar with 0.2 mm.

Rainwater inundated several low-lying areas in the twin states of Punjab and Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh.

In the wake of incessant rains, the maximum temperatures oscillated between five to three notches below the normal levels in the region, the weather office said, adding that the relative humidity levels in the region were between 51 and 100 per cent.

Narnaul recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 34.9 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani.

Among other places, Hisar witnessed a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, Amritsar 31.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches below the normal, Ludhiana 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, Chandigarh 30 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, Patiala 29 degrees celsius, five notches below the normal and Ambala 28.9 degrees Celsius, also five notches below the normal.

The weatherman said light to moderate rains are expected in most parts of Punjab and Haryana during the next 24 hours.

