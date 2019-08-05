Image Source : FILE Kashmir solution has begun, tweets Anupam Kher amid turmoil in Valley

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher tweeted 'Kashmir solution has begun,' amid uncertainty prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir after several state's top political leaders including Menbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone being put under house arrest amidst speculations of big decision making in New Delhi.

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

With this move, the Valley is on edge following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave Kashmir immediately.

Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, is an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has voiced support for BJP government's several policies. Also, his wife Kirron Kher is a Member of Parliament from the party.

In fact, supporting PM Modi government, Kher had earlier said that all the issues in the Valley will be resolved if Article 370, which provide special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is abolished.

"The whole country is in favour of the Modi government. It is not a small majority, it is a huge mandate. The opposition should now quietly let this government work," Kher had earlier said.

Amid the turmoil in the Valley, the government imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Sunday night, while the same comes under effect in Jammu from 6 am today, as a precautionary measure.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the Jammu and Kashmir Valley. Satellite phones are being provided to police officials and district magistrates. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Doha. Several educational institutions have ordered their students to vacate hostels.

Amid current situation in Kashmir, there have been concerns that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has come through on their long-standing promise of revoking Article 35A and 370, which gives special rights and privileges to the state's citizens in government jobs and land.

