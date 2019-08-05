Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest; Sec 144 imposed in Jammu and Srinagar | Live Updates

Image Source : AP Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, fourth left, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, third left and other leaders sit during an all parties meeting in Srinagar, India, Sunday (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Unprecedented restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir Valley from early Monday. Top leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone have been put under house arrest from midnight. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Srinagar district and Jammu. All roads leading to Srinagar has been sealed off. Paramilitary troops have not just been deployed in Srinagar but even remote villages of Kashmir. All school and colleges have been closed. Cable network shut down in Srinagar. Reports also suggest that internet services were also shut down in many regions.

Top Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone have been put under house arrest. This is an unprecedented situation. Top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has tweeted his support for Omar Abdullah, who earlier tweeted "Violence will only play into the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all."

