Monday, August 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest; Sec 144 imposed in Jammu and Srinagar | Live Updates
Live now

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest; Sec 144 imposed in Jammu and Srinagar | Live Updates

Unprecedented restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir Valley from early Monday. Top leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone are under house arrest. Section 144 has been imposed in Srinagar. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a cabinet meeting at his residence Monday morning. There's widespread uncertainty in the state. In a midnight tweet, Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Violence will only play into the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all." IndiaTvNews.com is bringing you all the Live Updates from Jammu and Kashmir and the news from the corridors of power in Raisina Hills.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 1:59 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti,
Image Source : AP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, fourth left, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, third left and other leaders sit during an all parties meeting in Srinagar, India, Sunday (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Unprecedented restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir Valley from early Monday. Top leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone have been put under house arrest from midnight. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Srinagar district and Jammu.   All roads leading to Srinagar has been sealed off.  Paramilitary troops have not just been deployed in Srinagar but even remote villages of Kashmir.  All school and colleges have been closed. Cable network shut down in Srinagar. Reports also suggest that internet services were also shut down in many regions. 

Top Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone have been put under house arrest. This is an unprecedented situation. Top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has tweeted his support for Omar Abdullah, who earlier tweeted "Violence will only play into the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all." 

IndiaTvNews.com is bringing you all the Live Updates from Jammu and Kashmir and the news from the corridors of power in Raisina Hills. 

Live updates : Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest; Sec 144 imposed in Jammu and Srinagar | Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • August 05, 2019 1:50 AM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Cable TV services snapped in Srinagar

    Cable TV services have reportedly been snapped in Srinagar. Communication services are being stopped in the state. Mobile internet is down in many parts of the state including Jammu.

  • August 05, 2019 1:47 AM (IST)

    Jammu University postpones exams

    In light of the recent development with respect to house arrest of prominent political leaders Jammu University has officially said that it will remain closed on Monday (August 5). The University said that all exams have been postponed and fresh dates will be announced later on.


     

    Authorities have already ordered closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

  • August 05, 2019 1:39 AM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: You are not alone, Shashi Tharoor tells Omar Abdullah on Twitter

    Soon after Omar Abdullah took to twitter to make information about his house arrest public, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted his support.

    "You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndia" read his tweet.

  • August 05, 2019 1:33 AM (IST)

    Jammu & Kashmir turmoil: Omar Abdullah expresses concern about possible communal trouble

    "I’m especially concerned about the people living in the Pir Panchal & Chenab Valley regions. These areas have been very susceptible to attempts at communal violence. I hope the Govt has taken adequate precautions to ensure no communal trouble breaks out," said Omar Abdullah in his tweet.

  • August 05, 2019 1:27 AM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Please stay calm, Omar Abdullah appeals to people

    Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has continued tweeting after his very first one about the house arrest. In his tweets, he has repeatedly appealed to people of Jammu and Kashmir to not take law in to their hands.

  • August 05, 2019 1:21 AM (IST)

    Jammu & Kashmir: Communication services down

    Mobile internet services in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir has been stopped. Reports of absolute confusion on ground are doing rounds. Landline and broadband services are reportedly operating. However, further crackdown is expected.

  • August 05, 2019 1:17 AM (IST)

    Jammu & Kashmir: I have been detained, tweets Sajad Lone

    President of People's Conference Sajad Lone tweeted that he has be detained

  • August 05, 2019 1:14 AM (IST)

    Jammu & Kashmir turmoil: Governor Satya Pal Malik calls emergency meeting

    Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has called an emergency meeting a few minutes ago. He is in a huddle with Director-General of Police, Inspector General of Police and Chief Secretary.

  • August 05, 2019 1:11 AM (IST)

    Jammu Kashmir turmoil: Baba Ramdev demands immediate removal of special status of Jammu & Kashmir

    Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there should be "one Constitution, one rule in the country".

    Click Here to read the full story

  • August 05, 2019 12:59 AM (IST)

    Video | Here is what Farooq Abdullah said in a joint press conference with Mehbooba Mufti

  • August 05, 2019 12:57 AM (IST)

    What had happened on Sunday

    National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party joined forces in what they called was 'defence of the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir'. An all-party meeting took place, first at the residence of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and then the at Farooq Abdullah's residence. Representatives of large number of regional political parties were present. Farooq Abdullah addressed a joint press conference with Mehbooba Mufti sitting beside him.

    Meanwhile, the government continued to appeal to tourists in Jammu Kashmir to leave the state. Police asked hotel owners in the valley to ensure that all rooms are vacant by Monday. The government even said that if a tourist is not able to return home due to financial difficulties, the expense will be borne by the government.

    Earlier on Sunday, cricketer Irfan Pathan was among 100 cricketers, who were asked to leave the state due to security concerns.

  • August 05, 2019 12:52 AM (IST)

    Jammu & Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti expresses solidarity

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAmit Shah to introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha Next Story  