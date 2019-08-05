Kashmir turmoil: Section 144, curfews imposed in several areas

Representational Image

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have imposed restrictions in several districts as the Valley remained on edge due to the ongoing security situation.

Stepping up security deployment, the government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Sunday night as a precautionary measure. The order stated there would be no movement of public and all educational institutions in Srinagar district will remain closed. It added that there was a complete bar on holding any kind of public meeting or rally. The authorities said the identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement of passes wherever required.

Night curfews were imposed in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district. Restrictions were imposed in Jammu, Resai and Doda districts, besides Srinagar on Sunday.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the Kashmir Valley. Satellite phones are being provided to police officials and district magistrates.

