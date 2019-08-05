J&K situation: All Kashmir University Examinations postponed, new dates yet to be announced

University of Kashmir/File

Due to the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, all Kashmir University Examinations set to be held from August 5 to August 10 have been postponed.

These exams now stand deferred until new dates are announced.

Meanwhile, the Jammu district administration asked authorities of schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday as a precautionary measure. Officials said this step has been taken in viw of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following multi-fold increase in the security deployment due to threat perception.

The government has imposed restricts under Section 144 CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from midnight. There is a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest.

