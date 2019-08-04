Kashmir situation: Air India reduces fare cap on Srinagar-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

As Amarnath pilgrims and tourists continue to leave Kashmir Valley, Air India said on Sunday that it has reduced its maximum fare on flights connecting Srinagar to Delhi to under Rs 7,000.

"Air India has further reduced the fare from Rs 9,500. It is holding maximum fare at Rs 6,715 for Srinagar-Delhi route and at Rs 6,899 Delhi-Srinagar route till 15th August," said the national carrier's spokesperson.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday had advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state.

The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask pilgrims and tourists on Friday to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.

