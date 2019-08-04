Breaking: Irfan Pathan, 100 other cricketers asked to leave Jammu and Kashmir immediately

Due to a terror threat in Kashmir Valley, India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and other support staffs of the Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team have been asked to leave the state at the earliest. This comes days after government issued a security advisory to tourists and Amarnath Yatris in the valley.

Irfan Pathan is associated with Jammu and Kashmir team as a player cum mentor along with coach Milap Mewada and trainer Sudarshan VP.

This could serve a major blow to the J&K side ahead of the domestic season. Duleep Trophy is set to begin on August 17, followed by the domestic fifty-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. The league round of Ranji Trophy will start on December 9.

On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask pilgrims and tourists on Friday to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave immediately.

Over 6,200 passengers have been flown out of Srinagar due to the prevailing security situation in the Valley. About 135 students of National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, belonging to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also returning home with the governments of both the Telugu states making necessary travel arrangements for them.

Meanwhile, various countries including the UK, Germany have issued travel advisories strongly discouraging its citizens from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir. Those staying in the Kashmir Valley or along the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage route have been asked to leave the state.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders.

