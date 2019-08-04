Kashmir Turmoil: Panic sets in Valley amid shortage of essentials; over 6,200 passengers flown out of Srinagar | Latest Updates

Image Source : PTI Pilgrims of Amarnath yatra leaving from base camp, in Jammu, Saturday, Aug 3, 2019.

Provisions are fast vanishing from the shelves of departmental stores and even from small grocery stores in towns and villages across the Kashmir Valley. Petrol pumps are going dry as unending queues of cars, two-wheelers and even people carrying cans hope that supplies would come and they would be the first to have their vehicle tanks and cans filled. Hospitals have been alerted to keep their necessary complement of doctors present at emergencies and for patients. ATMs across Srinagar city and in districts like Ganderbal, Badgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, Kupwara and Sopore town are running out of cash as people fear long hours of curfews could be imminent.

Panic in the Valley broke out ever since the Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory for tourists and pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to curtail their pilgrimage. Movement of troops too was intensified. Over 6,200 passengers have been flown out of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, About 135 students of National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, belonging to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are returning home with the governments of both the Telugu states making necessary travel arrangements for them. The students were stuck in Srinagar on Saturday after authorities announced closure of NIT till further orders in view of the security alert in Jammu and Kashmir. The students were asked to return to their native places immediately due to security reasons. The NIT authorities have arranged four buses for them up to Jammu.

