Gurugram citizens advised to 'work from home' as heavy rains disrupt traffic, cause waterlogging

Gurugram:

Authorities on Thursday urged people to avoid stepping out of their residences unless absolutely necessary in Haryana's Gurugram and urged private offices to allow their employees to 'work from home (WFH)', as heavy rainfall continued to batter Delhi-NCR, leading to waterlogging in many areas.

In its advisory that was posted on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter), the Gurugram Police said people must cooperate in reducing the unnecessary movement of vehicles in Gurugram because many areas remain undated. It also said people must look for alternate routes, while urging them to follow traffic rules.

The police also said its personnel remain committed to helping the citizens of Gurugram.

"The Meteorological Department has maintained a heavy rain alert for the next few hours," the advisory read. "We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to allow their employees to 'work from home' today. A reduction in the movement of non-essential vehicles will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of emergency services."

Waterlogging, traffic disruptions and more

Thursday's heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in many areas, including the IFFCO Chowk, the Sohna Road, and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. This has severely disrupted vehicular movement across Gurugram, with people complaining that many roads have turned into ponds.

Office goers and school students were the most affected, who faced hardships in reaching their destinations. Considering this, the police have said personnel have been deployed all key intersections and roads to manage the vehicular movement and the traffic.

"Traffic is moving smoothly across most parts of the city. In areas where traffic is slow due to heavy rain or other factors, Gurugram Police teams are making every possible effort to ensure smooth traffic movement," news agency PTI quoted Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj as saying.

For Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, a 'yellow' alert remains in place for Gurugram and Faridabad. It has predicted that the showers would continue for a while, advising people to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

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