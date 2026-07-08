'Competition with Venice': Viral clips capture Gurugram's monsoon chaos after roads disappear under water

New Delhi:

The first spell of monsoon rain brought Gurugram to a virtual standstill on Tuesday, with just two hours of heavy rainfall enough to flood roads, trigger traffic snarls and disrupt daily life across the city. As video clips showing flooded roads were posted across various social media platforms, many could not resist comparing the Haryana city to Venice.

Apparently, the rain started at around 2 pm and lasted for about two hours, resulting in flooding across various parts of the city. Residential neighbourhoods, major roads and highways were all affected, prompting authorities to issue a work-from-home advisory for corporate employees.

Heavy rain disrupts traffic across the city

One of the worst-hit stretches was the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur, where the main carriageway caved in due to the heavy rainfall. Due to the damage, two lanes had to be closed, causing a huge traffic jam from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. It became extremely difficult for motorists to travel because of the flooding on the road. Several residential neighbourhoods also experienced severe waterlogging.

Viral videos show roads turning into rivers

Residents across Gurugram shared videos on social media showing the extent of the flooding. One woman filmed the road outside her home after just two hours of rainfall. The video showed the street submerged in water, with her two-wheeler partially underwater.

Another clip showed people stranded on flooded roads. Some people were seen walking barefoot through knee-deep water while carrying their shoes, while others waited by the roadside until the water subsided before resuming their journey. The videos quickly went viral and attracted reactions from social media users.

'It's not Gurugram, it's Venice'

The videos prompted hundreds of comments, with many using humour to react to the situation. One user compared the flooded streets to Italy's famous canal city, writing, "It's not Gurgaon, it's Venice."

Meanwhile, another widely shared video showed severe waterlogging outside Airia Mall in Sector 68, where large portions of the road had disappeared beneath the rainwater.

Gurugram Police issue work-from-home advisory

In view of the continuing rainfall and the possibility of further waterlogging, Gurugram Police issued an advisory urging corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work from home for the next few days. The advisory stated that reducing unnecessary vehicle movement would help ease traffic congestion and ensure emergency services could function without disruption.

The authorities also urged citizens to cooperate by avoiding unnecessary travel until the weather situation improved.

Although the monsoon season is a welcome relief after the sweltering summer heat, the first spell of rain once again highlighted the challenges of urban flooding in Gurugram. Videos continue to circulate on social media, with the flooded roads becoming a source of both concern and amusement.

Also read: Gurugram Police advises corporates to allow Work From Home amid heavy rain warning