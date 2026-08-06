'No work, no salary': Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra resident doctors to call off strike

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down heavily on Maharashtra resident doctors, who are protesting over the issue of registration of homoeopaths, and directed them to call off their strike with immediate effect, and rejoin their services post lunch.

Strongly reprimanding the protesting doctors, the a two-judge bench of the high court said their salaries will be withheld if they decide not to work. However, the bench headed by acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge assured the agitators that their arguments will be heard completely.

"We are worried about the health of the thousands of patients and also the residents of Maharashtra," the bench, which also included Justice Gautam Ankhad, said. "Why are you resorting to a strike at the cost of patients? Tomorrow you may succeed in your agitation, but then will you be able to bring back the lives of those patients who may have died during the strike? Can they (protesting doctors) bring back dead patients to life?"

The court will now hear the matter again on September 8.

The indefinite strike was called by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Tuesday in protest over the state government's June 30 notification to allow homoeopaths to register under the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and prescribe allopathic medicines.

The protest was also backed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association, Association of State Medical Interns, Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers' Group-A, and Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association.

As part of its strike, the MARD said the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery-Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (BHMS-CCMP) registration process must be immediately suspended. It, however, said the emergency and casualty services will continue during the initial 24 hours of their protest.

"The Central MARD reiterates that this agitation is not against any system of medicine or its practitioners. The movement is solely aimed at ensuring that any policy affecting patient care is implemented only after due legal scrutiny, scientific evaluation, and establishment of an appropriate regulatory framework," the MARD had said in its statement on Tuesday.

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