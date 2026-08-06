Mohan Bhagwat to embark on US, Canada visit this month, key event in New York as part of RSS' global outreach

Mumbai:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit the United States and Canada in the last week of August as part of the organisation's centenary year global outreach programme, according to sources.

The visit is part of the RSS' "Sampark Abhiyan" (outreach campaign), launched to mark its 100th year. Under the initiative, the organisation plans to deepen engagement with the Indian diaspora as well as international social, cultural, educational and research institutions.

Schedule for US, Canada visit

During his visit to the United States, Bhagwat is expected to address the "Oneness Celebration" event in Manhattan, New York, on August 29. The event is being organised at the invitation of members of the Indian-origin community, research organisations, social groups and cultural institutions in the US and Canada.

According to RSS sources, Bhagwat's address will focus on the themes of interconnectedness, social harmony, universal brotherhood and unity. The US visit is expected to be a key component of the Sangh's global outreach efforts during its centenary year.

After completing his engagements in the United States, Bhagwat is expected to travel to Canada. If the visit goes ahead as planned, it will be his first visit to the country as RSS chief. Sources also indicated that he may travel to the United Kingdom after concluding his Canada tour.

Bhagwat has previously addressed overseas gatherings in the United Kingdom in 2016, Chicago in the United States in 2018, and Bangkok, Thailand, in 2023 as part of the RSS' international outreach initiatives.

India must follow its own culture: Mohan Bhagwat

Recently, Bhagwat said people in India should live in accordance with the country's cultural values and traditions rather than adopting foreign lifestyles without careful consideration.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day Yuganukul Matrutva (Contemporary Motherhood) programme organised by the Vishwamangalya Sabha, Bhagwat said motherhood forms the foundation of creation and plays a central role in nurturing, sustaining and ensuring the continuity of society.

"The creation, nurturing and sustenance of the world are not possible without motherhood. Motherhood is the fundamental basis for the nurturing, sustenance and continuity of creation," he said.

Bhagwat also said India had lost confidence in its own traditions during the colonial era, leading many to question the country's cultural heritage.

"For a long time, misconceptions were spread that our traditions were wrong, whereas our cultural foundation is extremely strong and evident. We must move forward with faith in our history, knowledge and traditions," he said.

He further observed that institutions such as motherhood, marriage and family are increasingly being questioned in many parts of the world, stressing the need to preserve values that have long been central to Indian society.

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