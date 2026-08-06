'Passionate leader who fought for Tamilians': Akhilesh's English speech during Vaiko book launch goes viral

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav has one of the most fierce opposition leaders in India, who keeps giving aggressive speeches in an attempt to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over multiple issues such as the allegations of theft the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and also the Delimitation.

But this time, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is going viral on social media not for attacking the BJP or the Centre, but for his speech that he delivered in English.

Speaking at the launch event of the book - 'Vaiko in Parliament' - at the Constitution Club of India (CCI) in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha member from Kannauj spoke in fluent English, while praising the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder.

Akhilesh congratulated Vaiko and his son, and said the former Rajya Sabha member is a "passionate leader" who constantly raised the voice of people of Tamil Nadu and fought for their issues.

The Samajwadi Party chief said Vaiko, who has also been a Lok Sabha member, has inspired him and his fierce speeches motivated him to raise the voices of people of Uttar Pradesh.

"And when I used to listen to him, when he used to speak in Tamil, I used to see the emotion and the kind of emotion he was having in the speech, emotional speeches, which used to touch not only us but people sitting far away from Delhi. So, such an opportunity where I am meeting such a leader and it is an honour to receive the book. And I feel once I read the book, I will also be able to connect with my people the way Vaiko ji in his life connected with, he had a, you know, connection with the people there in his constituency," Akhilesh said.

"And one more important thing, when everybody is talking about his age, what I see is like on the stage, like father, like son, of course... But when he says 82, I don't believe he is 82. When I see him in a red cap, he looks like 28," he said, while concluding his brief speech during the event.

This was one of the rare occasions when Akhilesh used English to deliver his speech at an event. Coming to the book, 'Vaiko in Parliament' was released on Tuesday. The event was attended by many opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M)'s MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

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