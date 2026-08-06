Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban dies in car crash in Jhansi, was enroute to meet jailed brother

New Delhi:

Aban, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday, according to police. Three other people were also in the car and were injured in the accident.

Officials said 21-year-old Aban was travelling from Prayagraj to Jhansi to meet his brother lodged in jail, when the white Hyundai Creta car he was travelling in allegedly lost control and rammed into a road divider.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the deaths of Aban and his friend, identified as Sonu, on the spot.

Police said the vehicle was reportedly travelling at high speed when the accident occurred. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

Authorities are examining the circumstances leading to the accident, while additional details are awaited.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Wreckage of the car involved in the accident

Police reveal sequence of events

According to the police, five people were travelling in the car when the accident occurred. Officials said an animal suddenly came in front of the vehicle, prompting the driver to swerve to avoid hitting. The vehicle reportedly went out of control and crashed into the road divider.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front portion of the SUV extensively damaged. Passersby, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and shifted all the occupants to a nearby hospital.

Doctors declared Aban Ahmed and his friend Sonu dead on arrival. The three other occupants -- Umar Ahmed, Mohammad Zaid and Aslam sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Aban (left) with his younger brother Aizam

Atiq Ahmed's family

Atiq Ahmed's family has remained under the spotlight following multiple criminal cases against its members. His son Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in April 2023 while he was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

His second son, Ali Ahmed, is currently lodged in Jhansi jail. He is facing around 10 criminal cases, including charges under the Gangsters Act.

His other son, Umar Ahmed, is lodged in Lucknow jail and is facing 11 criminal cases, according to police records.

Aban, Atiq Ahmed's youngest son, had reportedly been living outside prison and was pursuing his studies before he was killed in a road accident in Jhansi. Ahzam, another son, is pursuing his education.

Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen, remains absconding. She is wanted in connection with criminal cases, and the Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Reported by Vikas Kumar Sharma

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