Tarun Tejpal sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping former Tehelka colleague in 2013

New Delhi:

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday sentenced former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in the 2013 sexual assault case involving a former junior colleague in Goa.

A division bench comprising Justice Dr Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamsandekar awarded the sentence after overturning Tejpal's acquittal by a Goa trial court earlier in the day. He has been given 2 weeks to surrender to serve the 10-year sentence.

The High Court had convicted him under Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k) of the Indian Penal Code.

In addition to the 10-year prison term for the rape charges, the court sentenced Tejpal to one year of imprisonment under Section 354A of the IPC and two years under Section 354B. The bench directed that all the sentences would run concurrently.

During the hearing on the state's appeal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, argued that the trial court had erred in appreciating the evidence and urged the High Court to impose the maximum punishment. The defence, represented by senior advocate Abad Ponda, denied the allegations and argued that the prosecution had misinterpreted the evidence.

Following the conviction, Tejpal said he would challenge the High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court, maintaining his innocence and expressing confidence that the evidence would ultimately vindicate him.

"We will certainly approach the Supreme Court. We fought the case for seven-and-a-half years in the trial court and were acquitted. Those aligned with them are acquitted, but they are pursuing those who wrote against them," Tejpal said before the sentencing.

2013 rape case

The case relates to allegations that Tejpal sexually assaulted a former junior colleague inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa in November 2013. He was acquitted by a trial court in Mapusa in 2021, following which the Goa government challenged the verdict before the Bombay High Court.