Tarun Tejpal convicted of raping ex-Tehelka colleague by Bombay High Court in 2013 case

Mumbai:

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case, overturning his acquittal by a trial court in Mapusa, which had earlier given him the benefit of doubt. The verdict was delivered by a division bench of Justice Dr Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamsandekar.

The High Court convicted Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f), 376(2)(k), 354A and 354B of the Indian Penal Code. The bench is hearing submissions on the quantum of sentence. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced at 2.30 pm.

Appearing for the Goa government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to award the maximum punishment, arguing that Tejpal continued to make advances despite the complainant repeatedly refusing his advances. He submitted that the survivor was of an age comparable to Tejpal's daughter and that he had occupied a position of trust.

"Despite the victim saying no, he kept advancing. He was a father figure and should not have indulged in such conduct. This court must send a clear message to society that when a girl says no, it means no. No means no," Mehta told the bench, adding that the case warranted a strong precedent.

Tejpal says he's a victim

Addressing the court before sentencing, Tejpal sought leniency, saying, "I am 62 and I believe I am a victim. I have a wife, and that's not much else to say. All that I can say is we can go and appeal. Please be lenient for me. The rest of the facts are on record."

About the case

The case relates to allegations that Tejpal sexually assaulted a former junior colleague inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa in November 2013. A trial court later acquitted him, prompting the Goa government to challenge the verdict before the Bombay High Court.

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