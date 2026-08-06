No consensus on FCRA Bill as Opposition calls it 'draconian'; Parliament deadlock to continue

New Delhi:

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, is unlikely to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday as the Centre and the Opposition have failed to reach a consensus, with the latter reiterating its demand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the Lok Sabha on the crackdown on NEET protesters in Delhi, government sources said.

According to sources, the government wants to table the bill in the Lok Sabha only after placing all the facts before the House and ensuring a proper debate. It aims to secure its passage with broad cooperation, rather than amid disruptions and protests.

On Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also reached out to Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, seeking the Opposition's cooperation for the smooth proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will conclude on August 13. This was the second time in the past 10 days when Rijiju met Gandhi.

However, Gandhi did not provide any assurance to Rijiju. Congress leaders have dubbed the bill 'draconian' and said it would not allow the passage of the bill in its current form.

The FCRA Bill and Oppn's argument

The FCRA Act specifies how Indian nationals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), trusts, associations and companies may receive and use money, securities or articles sent to them from a source outside India. It restricts a narrow, defined set of foreign-funded activities that could affect India’s sovereignty, security or public order.

The amendment proposes "a designated authority to safeguard foreign-funded assets when a registration lapses or is cancelled. The notified FCRA Amendment Rules links registration to specified purposes and approved States/UTs, excludes proselytisation from permitted religious activity," the government said in a release.

However, opposition leaders have argued that the proposed amendment could expand the government's powers at the expense of NGOs, allowing it to have the power to seize or dispose off their assets. They say that the amendment could make NGOs and other such organisations vulnerable to the government and could even disproportionately affect educational, charitable, and religious institutions that are dependent on foreign donations.

"The mindset that the RSS can do anything while other NGOs cannot is unacceptable. We will oppose it very strongly. We are not going to allow them to pass such a draconian Bill," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters on Wednesday.

Government's stance on FCRA Bill

The government's stance is clear: the bill will prevent the misuse of foreign donations, strengthening transparency. Citing examples of other countries, the government has said the world's leading democracies have strengthened frameworks governing foreign funding, foreign lobbying, and foreign influence activities.

"The concern that foreign money can, when unregulated, affect democratic institutions, electoral processes, and public discourse is recognised globally, and governments have responded with legislation," it has said.

The government requires a simple majority for the FCRA Bill's passage. Despite this, it has reached out to Opposition parties. According to media reports, parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have also reached out, but have reportedly told the government that they will not provide their support to the FCRA Bill in its present form.

It now remains to be seen what the government's strategy would be, as it seeks the FCRA Bill's passage. The Parliament Monsoon Session will continue till August 13.

ALSO READ:

Lok Sabha clears Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill: How it will amend the existing law?