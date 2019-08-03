Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempts by Pakistan, guns down intruders at LOC

The Indian Army has foiled several infiltration attempts by Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in the Keran sector in the past 36 hours. The army has killed 5 to 7 intruders whose bodies are lying at the LoC. The bodies haven't been retrieved due to heavy firing.

In the last 36 hours, Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. 5-7 Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated, their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/gBa89BuQ0M — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and often, terrorists.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (in Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pakistani regulars/terrorists," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Search operations and attempts to seize bodies are being continuously interrupted by Pak troops deployed in the area.

At about 8:15 PM Today, Pakistan violated ceasefire without provocation along LOC in Mendhar Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army gave a fitting reply to the small arm fire and mortor shelling started by Pakistan.

Indian Army is retaliating. — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

This incident clearly indicates the complicity of Pakistan in terror activities and its intent to disrupt peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

Four hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were neutralised in two operations in which a cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistani markings were recovered.

