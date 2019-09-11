10 kg of heroin seized in Delhi's Rohini, police arrests three peddlers

Delhi police special cell seized over 10 kg of heroin from Rohini in Delhi on Wednesday. Three accused arrested possessing the drugs which were being peddled from Manipur through Naxal-affected areas of Jharkhand.

The market value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs. 30 Crores. Three accused namely. Jai Chand Saxena, 31 Sonu Goswami, 26 and Shyam, 25 have been arrested. All the three peddlers are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The contraband was being trafficked in a Hyundai Verna car purchased for the purpose of peddling from Jharkhand. The accused were arrested from Sector-11, Rohini.

Close on the heels of heroin sourced from Manipur, further ten kilograms heroin suspected to be peddled through Naxal heartland in Jharkhand seized approximately 30 Cr. main supplier is suspected to be operating from Naxal affected areas of Jharkhand; efforts underway to nab him. pic.twitter.com/yhk3VnDfSE — Sonu Kumar🇮🇳 (@Sonu_indiatv) September 11, 2019

The main supplier is suspected to be operating from Naxal affected areas of Jharkhand and efforts underway to nab him.

