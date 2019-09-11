10 kg of heroin seized in Delhi's Rohini, police arrests three peddlers 

Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
Delhi police special cell seized over 10 kg of heroin from Rohini in Delhi on Wednesday. Three accused arrested possessing the drugs which were being peddled from Manipur through Naxal-affected areas of Jharkhand. 

The market value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs. 30 Crores. Three accused namely. Jai Chand Saxena, 31  Sonu Goswami, 26  and Shyam, 25  have been arrested. All the three peddlers are residents of Uttar Pradesh. 

The contraband was being trafficked in a Hyundai Verna car purchased for the purpose of peddling from Jharkhand. The accused were arrested from Sector-11, Rohini. 

The main supplier is suspected to be operating from Naxal affected areas of Jharkhand and efforts underway to nab him.

 

