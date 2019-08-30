Image Source : FILE IMAGE Special court awards 20 years rigorous imprisonment to two for possessing drugs

A special court in Mizoram's Champai district has convicted two persons for possessing heroin and sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, a court official said on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.

Special judge R Vanlalena pronounced the sentence on Thursday and said that 30-year-old Vanlalsuihmunga, a resident of Falam in Myanmar, and 29-year-old Lalengliana, a resident of Aizawl, would undergo additional five months imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

They were arrested from Champai district's Dungtlang village for possessing 439 gram of heroin in 2017.

Both of them were were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

They were awarded the maximum punishment in accordance with the NDPS Act, a police officer said.

ALSO READ: Man stabbed to death at a south Delhi drug de-addiction centre

ALSO READ: Manipur: Illegal cross-border drug smuggling on the rise

ALSO READ: 123 arrested in 48-hour drive against illegal arms, liquor and drug, confirms Noida Police