Man held with Rs 30 lakh drugs at Mumbai airport

Mumbai Published on: September 01, 2019 18:52 IST
A Tanzanian national was on Sunday apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly carrying narcotics worth Rs 30 lakh, a senior official said. 
 
Salum Mwesa Ali was to travel to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi when he was apprehended, the official said.
 
A total of 19.3 kg pseudoephedrine drug was recovered from the bag of the passenger who had a Tanzanian passport, he said. 
 
The contraband worth Rs 30 lakh and the man have been handed over to anti-narcotics officials for further probe, he said.
 
 
 

