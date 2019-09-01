Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Man held with Rs 30 lakh drugs at Mumbai airport

A Tanzanian national was on Sunday apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly carrying narcotics worth Rs 30 lakh, a senior official said.

Salum Mwesa Ali was to travel to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi when he was apprehended, the official said.

A total of 19.3 kg pseudoephedrine drug was recovered from the bag of the passenger who had a Tanzanian passport, he said.

The contraband worth Rs 30 lakh and the man have been handed over to anti-narcotics officials for further probe, he said.

