Haryana CM Khattar approves proposal to compulsory retire IPS officer

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday approved a proposal to retire an IPS officer compulsorily.

The proposal for compulsory retirement of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Vinod Kumar was made by a state government's review committee, which had found him "unfit for retention in service" following adverse remarks made in his performance appraisal report, said an official release.

"Continuing to come down heavily upon officers with doubtful integrity, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal for compulsory retirement of Vinod Kumar, IPS, after giving him three months notice," the release said.

"On assessing the annual confidential records and available material of 15 IPS officers, it was found that 14 IPS officers are fit for retention except Vinod Kumar," it said.

"A doubtful integrity was noted in the performance appraisal report of Vinod Kumar for the period April 1, 2015 to July 31, 2015," said the release.

"He also used to influence postings and transfers of police officials to lucrative stations for undue consideration. He was also placed under suspension by the government and departmental proceedings against him are in progress," the release added.

Vinod Kumar had not represented against the adverse remarks in his PAR, it said.

