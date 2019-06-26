Govt seriously working for welfare of poor, farmers: Gadkari

Image Source : PTI MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday called for the upliftment of villages and said the government is seriously working for the welfare of the poor, farmers and laborers.

Inaugurating the cleaning and deepening work of a pond in Qutubgarh village for rainwater harvesting, Gadkari also exhorted rural youth to take up new and modern modes of employment for improving their income.

He said the villagers turn to cities due to lack of employment, clean drinking water, the drainage system, and health facilities.

Gadkari appreciated the honeybee cultivation work introduced in the village in 2018, adding that this will not only improve the village's income but also their esteem, an official statement said.

The minister also informed about the technology available for utilizing farm waste for productive use.

Calling for improving water management at the local level, Gadkari said re-using wastewater has found great acceptance around the world.

The pond cleaning and deepening work have been undertaken under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

Also Read: India to roll out Universal Smart Card Driving License: Here's what you need to know